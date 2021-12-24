Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,063 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

