Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 760,653 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NYSE AA opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

