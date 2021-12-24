Barclays Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $213.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $236.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.63.

AMED stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average is $197.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

