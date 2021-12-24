Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $824,824,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,462.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,435.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

