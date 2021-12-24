Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for about 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. 2,033,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,996. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

