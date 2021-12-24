Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 83.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

