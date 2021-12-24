Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

