Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.