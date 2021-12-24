BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.20

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.20 and traded as low as $84.34. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $84.34, with a volume of 248 shares.

BESIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 62.90% and a net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

