BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $307.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

BeiGene stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.63. The company had a trading volume of 188,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,168. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $222.21 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

