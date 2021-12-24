Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,329.38

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,329.38 ($43.99) and traded as high as GBX 3,341 ($44.14). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,329 ($43.98), with a volume of 118,054 shares traded.

BWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.79) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.23) to GBX 4,230 ($55.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($50.20) to GBX 3,600 ($47.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($55.49) to GBX 4,360 ($57.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,933.58 ($51.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,329.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.09) per share. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($41.76) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($140,864.75). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($143,969.75).

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

