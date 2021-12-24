Bender Robert & Associates Buys 5,665 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

