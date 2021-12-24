Bender Robert & Associates Has $472,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,727 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average is $171.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

