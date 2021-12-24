Bender Robert & Associates Sells 20,455 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.