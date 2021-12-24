Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,391 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 231.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.