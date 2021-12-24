Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 2,389 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $10,144,829,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,732,000 after purchasing an additional 147,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $245.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.88.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

