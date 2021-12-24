Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $340.12 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.93 and a 200-day moving average of $313.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

