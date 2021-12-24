Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,558 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

EMR opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

