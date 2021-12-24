Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 276,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,386,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.65 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

