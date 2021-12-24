Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €200.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €200.00 ($224.72) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($193.26) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

EPA:SU opened at €170.78 ($191.89) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a one year high of €76.34 ($85.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €147.08.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

