Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€44.50” Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.00) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of TLX opened at €41.64 ($46.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. Talanx has a twelve month low of €29.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €42.66 ($47.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.05.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

