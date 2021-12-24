Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.45. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

BBY stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,580,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

