Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $206.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

