BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,348 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,672 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74.

BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

