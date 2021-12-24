Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.78

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $12.90. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares traded.

BCYP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $146,075.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 294,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

