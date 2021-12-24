Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.