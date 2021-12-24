BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

