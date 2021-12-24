Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $258.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.65.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $235.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.47. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

