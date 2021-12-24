Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $258.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.65.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $235.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.47. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
