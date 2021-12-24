BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 504,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 488,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The Odor-No-More segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

