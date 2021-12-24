BitDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.39 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $124.39 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.30 or 0.07947897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.97 or 0.99658782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

