BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0028 (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $418.93 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00186500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008852 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002641 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001941 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

