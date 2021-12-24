Bitzeny 1-Day Volume Tops $26.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $77,084.78 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00319400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000700 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

