BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 223,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,016,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Specifically, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,482,486 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

