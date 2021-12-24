BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRA. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

