BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $913.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.