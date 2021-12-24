Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $256,921.26 and approximately $19.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

