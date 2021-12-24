Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.25 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $217,631.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

