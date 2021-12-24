B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $33.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

