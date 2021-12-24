BOLT 1-Day Volume Tops $140,391.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $140,391.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007029 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

