boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 379.58 ($5.01).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 119.30 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93.

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,446.29).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

