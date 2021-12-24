Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

EPAY opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $550,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

