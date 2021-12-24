Braze Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze’s (NASDAQ:BRZE) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Braze had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $520,000,000 based on an initial share price of $65.00. During Braze’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $77.21 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

