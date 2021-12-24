Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. 116,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,306,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $48,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

