Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Rise in restaurant labor costs, which include wage rates, training and overtime continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of company sales — was 10.4% compared with 11.6% in the prior-year quarter. High debt is a concern for the company. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s margin is likely to be impacted by higher food and beverage and labor costs. However, Brinker is focused on driving traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives. The company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EAT. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $48,204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $21,722,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

