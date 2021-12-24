British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,188,587 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $37.56.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
