British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,188,587 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

