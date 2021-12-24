Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $110.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.70 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $104.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $401.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 184,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 87.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

