Brokerages Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

CEMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 662,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,031. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.79. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.