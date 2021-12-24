Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $106.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $364.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

CLAR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.47 million, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

