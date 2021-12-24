Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $947.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $959.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.90 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Terex stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Terex has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Terex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

