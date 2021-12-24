Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $7,669,039 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

